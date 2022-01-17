Wardha illegal abortion case: Will seek appointment of public prosecutor with medical knowledge, says Sena leader

A day after a doctor was arrested in connection with an illegal abortion case in Wardha in Maharashtra and skulls and bones were found in the premises of a private hospital, Shiv Sena leader and PCNDT Act Committee member Manisha Kayande on Monday said she would demand a public prosecutor having proper medical knowledge for the case.

Wardha police had, on Sunday, arrested Dr Niraj Kadam,while on Wednesday, 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses were found in the premises of Kadam Hospital in Arvi tehsil.

Kadam's wife Dr Rekha Kadam was arrested earlier for allegedly performing an illegal abortion on a 13-year-old girl.

Speaking to reporters, Kayande said she would submit a report to the chief minister on the incident.

''We will ensure a public prosecutor having proper medical knowledge is appointed so that accused get strict punishment,'' she said.

