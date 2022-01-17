Left Menu

Nagpur: Man killed for asking friend to return Rs 2,000 loan

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 23:38 IST
Nagpur: Man killed for asking friend to return Rs 2,000 loan
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man over a loan of Rs 2,000 in Wathoda area of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

Roshan Puri had lent Rs 2,000 to accused Anmol Meshram in 2018 and the latter was not repaying the amount, due to which the two often argued, he said.

On Monday, at around 8pm, Puri was stabbed by Meshram and Chetan Harde, said DCP Zone IV Nurool Hasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022