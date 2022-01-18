Left Menu

Canada deploys small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine -Global News

Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday it was concerned that Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives. The Canadian special operations presence is part of an attempt by NATO allies to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, and to identify ways to assist the Ukrainian government, Global News reported, citing unspecified sources.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 03:17 IST
Canada deploys small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine -Global News

Canada has deployed a small contingent of special forces operators to Ukraine, Canada's Global News reported on Monday, after security talks last week ended without a breakthrough in resolving tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday it was concerned that Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives.

The Canadian special operations presence is part of an attempt by NATO allies to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, and to identify ways to assist the Ukrainian government, Global News reported, citing unspecified sources. The unit has also been tasked with helping to develop evacuation plans for Canadian diplomatic personnel in the event of a full-scale invasion, Global News said.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command said it could not confirm the report, but said it has supported the Ukrainian security forces on a periodic basis since autumn of 2020. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly was in Kyiv to discuss efforts to deter "aggressive actions" by Russia and met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Monday.

Canada, which has the world's third-largest Ukrainian population after Ukraine and Russia, has maintained a 200-strong training mission in western Ukraine since 2015. On Sunday, it urged Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine, in a new advisory citing "Russian aggression."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022