BRIEF-Chinese Investment In U.S. Plane Maker Icon Aircraft Inc Draws FBI, National-Security Reviews - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:39 IST
* CHINESE INVESTMENT IN U.S. PLANEMAKER DRAWS FBI, NATIONAL-SECURITY REVIEWS - WSJ
* FBI AND A U.S. INVESTMENT-SCREENING PANEL ARE INVESTIGATING A CHINESE INVESTMENT IN ICON AIRCRAFT INC, AN AIRCRAFT STARTUP - WSJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement