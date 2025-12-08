Rising Tide of Crimes Against Women in Odisha: An Alarming Trend

A staggering 40,947 cases of crimes against women, including 3,205 rapes, were reported in Odisha over a period of 15 months, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's assembly submission on Monday.

The allegations, which cover the period starting July 1, 2024, have caused ripples in the political landscape, following BJP's rise to power in June 2024, displacing the 24-year BJD government. Critics argue the change in governance led to a surge in crime rates.

Efforts to tackle the issue include better investigations, fast-tracking cases, and improving conviction rates, Majhi noted. The setup of specialized units continues to address cyber crimes and trafficking, with the government aiming for enhanced safety for women and children across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)