Left Menu

Rising Tide of Crimes Against Women in Odisha: An Alarming Trend

In Odisha, 40,947 crimes against women were recorded from July 2024 to September 2025. The alarming statistics include 3,205 rapes and thousands of cases of sexual harassment, kidnapping, and molestation. Under BJP rule, opposition claims incidents have surged. The government promises enhanced investigative measures and improving conviction rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:56 IST
Rising Tide of Crimes Against Women in Odisha: An Alarming Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A staggering 40,947 cases of crimes against women, including 3,205 rapes, were reported in Odisha over a period of 15 months, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's assembly submission on Monday.

The allegations, which cover the period starting July 1, 2024, have caused ripples in the political landscape, following BJP's rise to power in June 2024, displacing the 24-year BJD government. Critics argue the change in governance led to a surge in crime rates.

Efforts to tackle the issue include better investigations, fast-tracking cases, and improving conviction rates, Majhi noted. The setup of specialized units continues to address cyber crimes and trafficking, with the government aiming for enhanced safety for women and children across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025