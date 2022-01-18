Take up rural service as a mission: VP to youths

Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:19 IST
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called upon youths to take up rural service as a mission and stressed the importance of fast-tracking rural development.

''Fast-tracking rural development is integral to the growth of the nation. Industry leaders and youth should take up rural service as a mission, with special focus on women empowerment,'' the Vice President said.

Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a tour of Andhra Pradesh, interacted with trainees of various skill development programmes at his family's Swarna Bharat Trust at Atkuru near here.

Skill development, he said, was the key to unlock the demographic dividend and also the inherent talent of the nation's youth.

''I am always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation in the youth. Strive for excellence in your field and always keep yourself updated with the latest technologies,'' Venkaiah Naidu exhorted the youth.

He called for individual and private institutional initiatives to complement the government's efforts to promote skill development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

