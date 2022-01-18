Left Menu

IED blast in J-K’s Kulgam; no casualties reported

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:13 IST
  Country:
  India

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

The IED blast took place on a road near a shrine in the Qoimoh area of the district, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

