IED blast in J-K’s Kulgam; no casualties reported
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:13 IST
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added.
The IED blast took place on a road near a shrine in the Qoimoh area of the district, the officials said.
