US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech tumbles, Goldman Sachs slides

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury yields, while Goldman Sachs led declines among big banks after missing profit expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.05 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 35,661.76. The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.61 points, or 0.66%, at 4,632.24, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 211.92 points, or 1.42%, to 14,681.83 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

