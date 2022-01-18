Left Menu

UP polls: BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta, others booked for violation of MCC, Covid protocols

The Riddhi Siddhi Education and Human Welfare Society, led by Gupta, had organised the Rani Lakshmi Bai Samman Samaroh in Bharwari Municipal Council where scooties were distributed to 40 girls, Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Vishwakarma said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:06 IST
UP polls: BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta, others booked for violation of MCC, Covid protocols
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, BJP MLA from Chail assembly constituency in the district, has been booked for allegedly violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and organising a programme defying coronavirus protocols, police said Tuesday.

The Chail MLA violated COVID-19 guidelines by organising a programme to distribute scooties to 40 girls on January 16 in which huge crowds had gathered, they said.

They added a case has been registered on the complaint of Manoj Kumar Singh, the in-charge of the Flying Squad of the Chail Vidhan Sabha. The Riddhi Siddhi Education and Human Welfare Society, led by Gupta, had organised the Rani Lakshmi Bai Samman Samaroh in Bharwari Municipal Council where scooties were distributed to 40 girls, Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Vishwakarma said. No permission was taken from the district administration for organising the event, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022