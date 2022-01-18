Ganja bound for Lanka seized, 9 held

A total of 170 kg of ganja to be smuggled to Sri Lanka has been seized near Vedaranyam, 55 km from here, police said on Tuesday. Nine people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

Nagapattinam district superintendent of police G Jawahar said the police got information that Sudhakar of Pudupalli village near Vedaranyam was going to receive bundles of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by sub-inspector Balamurugan kept vigil at the village. Today, the team noticed two cars there and intercepted them. A check yielded 85 bundles each of them carrying 2 kg of the narcotic. The team seized the 170 kg of the ganja and arrested the nine, said the police official.

Interrogation of the arrested nine revealed the bundles to be taken to Vedaranyam to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, he said. Further investigation is on, he added.

