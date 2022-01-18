NATO soon to send written proposals for security talks to Moscow, Stoltenberg says
NATO will soon send its written proposals to Russia, responding to Moscow's security demands and suggesting serious talks on arms control and measures of transparency, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We will soon convey our written proposals to Russia, we have made that clear to them," Stoltenberg said.
In the suggestions, NATO would declare its readiness to engage in serious talks on arms control and measures to reach more transparency on military activities and missile deployments.
