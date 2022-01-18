Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to take charge as city's election commissioner after retiring voluntarily on April 20

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev will retire voluntarily on April 20 and take charge as the election commissioner of Delhi the next day, according to official orders.

The 1987 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer was in November appointed as the election commissioner of Delhi for a six-year term or on attaining 65 years of age.

''The President is pleased to accept the notice of voluntary retirement dated December 31, 2021 of Vijay Kumar Dev, an IAS officer of 1987 batch AGMUT cadre and permit him to retire voluntarily with effect from April 20, 2022 in accordance with Rule 16(2) of All India Services (death-cum-retirement benefits) rules, 1958,'' a home ministry order said.

Dev will take charge as election commissioner of Delhi from April 21. He became Delhi chief secretary in 2018.

