Maha; 2 held for killing kin on Dec 19 in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:55 IST
Maha; 2 held for killing kin on Dec 19 in Latur
Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing their kin in Latur on December 19 and setting the corpse on fire, a senior police official said.

The body of Rushikesh Pawar (29) was found in his farm in Bhoisamudarga village and a probe zeroed in on his cousin Govind Pawar and brother-in-law Ranjit Deshmukh, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Jain.

The three were drinking liquor together and entered into an argument over domestic issues, during which Pawar was bludgeoned to death with a farm tool, he said.

They burnt the corpse after dousing it in petrol, he said.

