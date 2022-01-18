Left Menu

Three sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship

Three Indian Navy personnel were killed in an explosion on a ship at a naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, the navy said. It gave no reason for the blast but said a board of inquiry would investigate. "The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported," the navy said in a statement.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:22 IST
Three Indian Navy personnel were killed in an explosion on a ship at a naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, the navy said. It gave no reason for the blast but said a board of inquiry would investigate.

"The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported," the navy said in a statement. The explosion happened in an internal compartment on board a naval vessel, Ranvir, which had been on operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to base port shortly, the statement said.

