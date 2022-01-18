Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack

Poland on Tuesday raised its nationwide cybersecurity terror threat in the wake of a cyber attack on Ukraine last week.

"Introducing the ALFA-CRP grade is preventative. It's tied to the cyberattacks on Ukraine in recent days," Poland's digital ministry said in a statement published by state news agency PAP.

Last week, Ukraine was hit by a cyber attack that warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces itself for a possible new military offensive from neighbouring Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)