Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:35 IST
Poland on Tuesday raised its nationwide cybersecurity terror threat in the wake of a cyber attack on Ukraine last week.
"Introducing the ALFA-CRP grade is preventative. It's tied to the cyberattacks on Ukraine in recent days," Poland's digital ministry said in a statement published by state news agency PAP.
Last week, Ukraine was hit by a cyber attack that warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces itself for a possible new military offensive from neighbouring Russia.
