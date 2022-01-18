Left Menu

Three Navy personnel killed in explosion on INS Ranvir at Mumbai dockyard

The incident took place at 4.30 pm, they added.In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment on-board INS Ranvir, the statement by the Indian Navy said.The ships crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control quickly, it added.Three sailors have been killed and 11 injured due to the incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:41 IST
Three Navy personnel killed in explosion on INS Ranvir at Mumbai dockyard
  • Country:
  • India

Three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at 4.30 pm, they added.

''In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment on-board INS Ranvir,'' the statement by the Indian Navy said.

The ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control quickly, it added.

''Three sailors have been killed and 11 injured due to the incident. The names (of the victims) will be made public after informing the families about the incident,'' a senior official told PTI.

As per the Navy's statement, no major ''material damage'' was reported.

INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship.

''It was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to the base port shortly,'' the Navy said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement added. In August 2013, explosions on-board INS Sindhurakshak had claimed the lives of 18 sailors and caused the submarine to sink in the Mumbai harbour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022