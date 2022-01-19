Left Menu

INS Ranvir blast: Mumbai Police registers accidental death case

Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in connection with the explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship INS Ranvir at the Naval dockyard the day before in which three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in connection with the explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard the day before in which three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured, an official said on Wednesday. Three separate ADRs (Accidental Death Reports) have been registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai, he said. The deceased trio is identified as Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) First Class Krishan Kumar, MCPO Second Class Surinder Kumar, and MCPO Second Class A K Singh.

INS Ranvir is a destroyer ship.

A Board of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the cause of the incident, the Navy had said. The postmortem of three bodies was conducted at state-run JJ Hospital, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

