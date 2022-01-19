Raj JC asks govt to give possession of land allotted to soldier’s widow

Taking a serious note of the denial of the possession of a piece of land to an Army soldier's widow, allotted to her over 30 years ago, the Rajasthan High Court has asked the state government to give her the possession within two weeks.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta on Tuesday also asked the government to find another appropriate piece of land for her if giving possession of the allotted land to her was not possible.

The bench issued the directions to the Pali district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate of the Bali sub-division of the district on the plea of late soldier Hari Singh's widow Lahar Kanwar.

In her plea to the court filed through advocate Devki Nandan Vyas, Kanwar told the court that her husband had taken part in the 1965 and 1971-72 wars and had received many awards like Raksha Medal, Samar Seva Star and Sangram Medal.

She said her husband died in a road accident in 1983 and as a "war-widow", she had been allotted two hectares of land in Sanderao under the Bali sub-division in 1991.

Advocate Vyas, however, told the court that the war widow was never given possession of the land and had been running from the pillar to post for its possession.

The counsel told the court that a detailed report had been sent to the district magistrate by the concerned 'tehsildar' on June 2, 2020, and according to this report, the land allotted to her is still recorded in the name of the government in revenue records.

