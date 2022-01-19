Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Blinken for U.S. increasing military assistance

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:54 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Blinken for U.S. increasing military assistance
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for increasing military assistance from the United States to Ukraine.

"I would like to thank you personally and President Biden and the U.S. administration for military support for Ukraine, for increasing this assistance," Zelenskiy told Blinken in Kyiv.

"For the help that is already being provided by the United States and, I am sure, will continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022