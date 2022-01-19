Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Blinken for U.S. increasing military assistance
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for increasing military assistance from the United States to Ukraine.
"I would like to thank you personally and President Biden and the U.S. administration for military support for Ukraine, for increasing this assistance," Zelenskiy told Blinken in Kyiv.
"For the help that is already being provided by the United States and, I am sure, will continue."
