One person killed after shooting in French city of Nice -paper
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:37 IST
One person was killed and a man was being sought by police after a shooting occurred in the southern French city of Nice, local paper Nice Matin reported on Wednesday.
The local police force for Nice confirmed that a police operation was underway.
