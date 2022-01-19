Left Menu

Borders must not be moved by force, Germany's Scholz says

Borders in Europe must not be moved by force, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that after years of rising tensions around Ukraine's border with Russia, it was impossible to stay silent on the matter. In a speech delivered by video link to the World Economic Forum, Scholz said it was too soon to say if Russia would help de-escalate the tensions Russia had "created" by massing 100,000 troops along the border of its smaller western neighbour, but Russia knew that the West was determined. "After years of rising tensions, staying silent is not a sensible option," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:37 IST
Borders must not be moved by force, Germany's Scholz says
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borders in Europe must not be moved by force, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that after years of rising tensions around Ukraine's border with Russia, it was impossible to stay silent on the matter.

In a speech delivered by video link to the World Economic Forum, Scholz said it was too soon to say if Russia would help de-escalate the tensions Russia had "created" by massing 100,000 troops along the border of its smaller western neighbor, but Russia knew that the West was determined.

"After years of rising tensions, staying silent is not a sensible option," he said. "Borders must not be moved by force... The Russian side is aware of our determination."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022