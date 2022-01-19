Russia says U.S. should not worry about its military drills with Belarus

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday the United States should not be concerned by upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian military drills. Russia moved troops into Belarus this week ahead of what Minsk said were planned joint exercises next month, amid fears Moscow could be preparing for a new military offensive against Ukraine. Moscow denies plans to launch an attack.

"I can assure you that there is no reason to be preoccupied with regards to the drills," Ryabkov said.

