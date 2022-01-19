Zelenskiy counts on US support and consultation after meeting Blinken
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was counting on enhanced cooperation with the United States and that no decision on Ukraine's future would be made without Ukraine's involvement. Zelenskiy met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the first leg of a new diplomatic push to avert war after Russia massed tens of thousands troops near Ukraine's borders. "Grateful for US's political & security support.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was counting on enhanced cooperation with the United States and that no decision on Ukraine's future would be made without Ukraine's involvement.
Zelenskiy met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the first leg of a new diplomatic push to avert war after Russia massed tens of thousands troops near Ukraine's borders.
"Grateful for US's political & security support. Count on enhancing economic & financial cooperation. I'm sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- United States
- Ukraine
- State
- Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Australia COVID-19 cases surge, hospitalisations hit pandemic high in most populous state
Over 19.69 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre
I-T Dept raids at properties of real estate company in Delhi, UP underway
I-T dept raids Noida-based real estate group
Beijing meets state air quality standards for first time in 2021