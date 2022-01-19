Left Menu

Zelenskiy counts on US support and consultation after meeting Blinken

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was counting on enhanced cooperation with the United States and that no decision on Ukraine's future would be made without Ukraine's involvement. Zelenskiy met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the first leg of a new diplomatic push to avert war after Russia massed tens of thousands troops near Ukraine's borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was counting on enhanced cooperation with the United States and that no decision on Ukraine's future would be made without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelenskiy met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on the first leg of a new diplomatic push to avert war after Russia massed tens of thousands troops near Ukraine's borders.

"Grateful for US's political & security support. Count on enhancing economic & financial cooperation. I'm sure there will be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote in a tweet.

