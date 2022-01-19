Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received today a phone call from African Union Chair

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:18 IST
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 2021 African Union Chair, who expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on facilities in the UAE and resulted in the death and injuries of a number of civilians.

Tshisekedi said his country's government and the African Union strongly stress that these attacks constitute a violation of international laws and norms and are a threat to regional security and stability.

He emphasized the importance of the international community standing firm in the face of the violations committed by the Houthi militia, which threaten the stability and peace of the region.

Th African president expressed his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the victims of the terrorist attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by Tshisekedi towards the UAE and its people, wishing his country and people continued security and stability.

(With Inputs from APO)

