Russia wants to sow panic and hit Ukraine's financial system, Kyiv says

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:19 IST
Russia wants to sow panic and distrust and destabilise Ukraine's financial system, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken met Ukraine's leadership on the first leg of a new diplomatic push to avert war after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. "The greatest achievement of Russia today will be the sowing of panic, distrust in Ukrainian society ... destabilising us from the inside, destabilising our economy, our financial system," he said. "We must make every effort to prevent Russia from achieving this goal without even taking weapons out of pockets."

