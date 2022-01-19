Karnataka Home Minister warns police personnel against involvement in criminal activities

Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned the police officials against involvement in criminal activities and said that action will be taken against the personnel involved in such activities.

Karnataka Home inister Araga Jnanendra (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned the police officials against involvement in criminal activities and said that action will be taken against the personnel involved in such activities. The Minister was referring to the incident that took place last week in which the two constables deployed at the Chief Minister's residence security were found indulged with drug peddlers.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "It is the responsibility of the police to protect the peace and order in the society and to protect the lives and property of the public." "There are over one lakh police personnel in the state and the mere fact of the misconduct done by a mere handful of staff, creates negative feelings about the entire department and the public," he added.

Notably, near the residence of the chief minister, it was revealed that two policemen deployed for security are involved in the sale of marijuana. "I congratulate the authorities who have detected such an act and directed them to declare the appropriate reward." the Home Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

