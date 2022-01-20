Left Menu

Man gets life term for killing 2 priests in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 20-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 00:01 IST
The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing two priests over a trivial issue.

Jagdish Das and Sher Singh aka Sewa Das, the two priests, lived in the premises of a Shiva temple in Pagona village under Anoopshahr police station limits here.

Murari, a local, used to frequent the temple. However, the priests had once yelled at him for stealing tongs which they used.

This infuriated Murari, who on April 28, 2020, hacked them to death at the temple's plinth.

As Murari was trying to flee, the locals caught hold of him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Murari.

