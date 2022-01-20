Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 04:44 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The decision means the documents, held by a federal agency that stores government and historical records, can be disclosed even as litigation over the matter continues in lower courts.

