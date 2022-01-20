PM Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal, enquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health. The former Punjab Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana. Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met his father at the hospital in the evening.

"He is fine and his treatment is going on," Badal told media persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)