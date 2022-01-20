Left Menu

Three transgenders held for robbing in Sunlight Colony

They took him inside the jungle and robbed him of Rs 4,500, a senior police officer said. Police took the complainant along with them and when they went inside the jungle, they saw the three persons who tried to run after seeing them but they were overpowered after a brief chase, the officer said.

Three transgenders were arrested for allegedly robbing a person in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Rubi (42), Rani (30) and Ravina (20), all residents of West Bengal, they said. During patrolling at Yamuna Khadar on Tuesday, one person named Roshan came to police and alleged that three persons robbed him when he was going to Shapporji Labour camp nearby. They took him inside the jungle and robbed him of Rs 4,500, a senior police officer said. Police took the complainant along with them and when they went inside the jungle, they saw the three persons who tried to run after seeing them but they were overpowered after a brief chase, the officer said. Police recovered Rs 4,500 from their possession. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to rob pedestrians by taking them to an isolated place, police added.

