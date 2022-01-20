LeT militant arrested in J-K’s Budgam

Security forces on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the Chadoora area of Budgam in the morning after learning about the presence of an ultra there.

He said during the operation, an active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended.

The official identified him as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines and 16 pistol rounds, was seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the official said.

