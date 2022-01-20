Left Menu

LeT militant arrested in J-K’s Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:08 IST
LeT militant arrested in J-K’s Budgam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the Chadoora area of Budgam in the morning after learning about the presence of an ultra there.

He said during the operation, an active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended.

The official identified him as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines and 16 pistol rounds, was seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022