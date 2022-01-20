Russian envoy discusses Syria with Saudi crown prince - Saudi TV

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday discussed developments in Syria with Russia's special envoy, Saudi state TV reported. The Russian official, Alexander Lavrentiev, is visiting the kingdom, the channel said.

Russia and Iran are providing critical military and political support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Saudi Arabia has backed some of his opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)