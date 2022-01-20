Left Menu

CIDCO official held for taking bribe from contractor in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB in Maharashtras Thane has arrested an engineer of the City Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor, an official said on Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Thane has arrested an engineer of the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor, an official said on Thursday. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against executive engineer Kalyan Patil (57), a Class 1 officer based in CBD Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, deputy superintendent of police Thane ACB Maya More said.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the contractor releasing six outstanding bills for painting a bridge and sanitising the Kharghar railway station complex and skywalk, he said. Patil had already taken Rs 1.20 lakh from the complainant contractor and was demanding Rs 30,000 more for bills he had released for payment, he said. The ACB team laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the engineer accepting Rs 30,000 in his private car in the premises of the CIDCO, the official said, adding that the case was under investigation.

