Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's office says unaware of any evidence in blackmail claim

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:55 IST
UK PM Johnson's office says unaware of any evidence in blackmail claim
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The office of Boris Johnson is not aware of any evidence to support allegations made by a senior lawmaker that officials had sought to intimidate and blackmail politicians opposed to the British prime minister, a spokesperson said.

"We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations," the spokesperson said. "If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022