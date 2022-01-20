French PM to outline timetable on possible easing of COVID measures on Thursday
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:20 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce a detailed timetable later on Thursday regarding a possible easing of COVID-19 restrictions in France, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.
