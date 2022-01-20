U.S. CIA chief made secret visit to Europe ahead of Blinken’s trip - WSJ

The U.S. sent the head of Central Intelligence Agency to Berlin and Kyiv a week ahead of an official trip by the secretary of state to the region, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

CIA Director Bill Burns quietly visited the capital cities before Blinken's visit this week, during which he hopes to convince European allies to rally around a tougher response against Moscow and in support of Ukraine, the report said.

