Left Menu

China's Foreign Ministry says not aware of missing Arunachal youth

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:48 IST
China's Foreign Ministry says not aware of missing Arunachal youth
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was not aware of the incident in which the Chinese People's Liberation Army reportedly abducted a 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district but said the PLA controls the borders and cracks down on ''illegal entry and exit activities.'' Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao said on Wednesday that a teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

The youth was abducted from inside Indian territory in the state's Upper Siang district, Gao said.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told the media.

Asked for his reaction to the allegation of the PLA abducting Taron, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said, "I don't know the situation".

''The Chinese People's Liberation Army controls borders in accordance with the law and cracks down on illegal entry and exit activities," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response came even as the Indian Army has sought assistance from the PLA to locate the missing boy on their side and return him as per established protocol, sources in the defence establishment said in New Delhi on Thursday.

They said that when the Indian Army received the information about Taron, it immediately contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, had lost his way and cannot be found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022