Left Menu

Hyderabad Police arrests burglar, recovers gold, cash

Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and over Rs 54 lakh in cash from his possession.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:59 IST
Hyderabad Police arrests burglar, recovers gold, cash
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and over Rs 54 lakh in cash from his possession. According to CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the task force, West zone team nabbed a notorious house burglar on Thursday. "Chidirika Arvind is accused of house burglaries across SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Cyberabad and Madhapur police stations. Gold ornaments and net cash worth Rs 54,62,000 were recovered," he said.

According to Hyderabad Police, the accused Chidirika Aravind is a habitual offender. His arrest records include 27 burglary offenses in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, and Karimnagar city limits. LB Nagar Police Station also arrested him for housebreaking. After his release from jail, he returned to his native place and was selling sanitisers there for a living. The police further said that after doing several odd jobs in between, the accused again started doing burglary. According to his plan, he joined an online service provider company as a housekeeping boy. On January 12, he stole gold ornaments and cash from a closed house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022