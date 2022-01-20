Left Menu

U.S. won't resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:00 IST
The United States will not resume economic assistance to Sudan that was paused after a coup unless there is an end to violence and a civilian-led government is restored, a statement posted by the U.S. embassy in Khartoum on Thursday said.

The statement on a visit to Sudan by Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield said the United States would consider measures to hold accountable those responsible for failure to move forward on a political process.

