Left Menu

Libya's rival central banks take steps to reunify in peace push

Libya's rival central bank branches said they had taken a big step towards reunifying on Thursday as part of a U.N.-backed peace push between warring factions in east and west. The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) split when the country divided in 2014, but the rival branches have made progress over the past year towards fully reunifying, a major goal of international peace plans.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:23 IST
Libya's rival central banks take steps to reunify in peace push

Libya's rival central bank branches said they had taken a big step towards reunifying on Thursday as part of a U.N.-backed peace push between warring factions in east and west.

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) split when the country divided in 2014, but the rival branches have made progress over the past year towards fully reunifying, a major goal of international peace plans. Tripoli-based CBL Governor Sadiq al-Kabir and the head of the eastern CBL branch, Ali Salim al-Hibri, signed an agreement on a four-stage plan for reunification including the appointment of an external consultant, the CBL said in a statement. The eastern CBL's information office said the two sides had unified their boards of directors and work on technical committees had begun.

Last month Kabir told Reuters after a meeting with Hibri that he hoped the first stage of unification could be accomplished by July. Economic divisions have added to the oil exporting country's chaos and led to differing exchange rates, liquidity shortages and ballooning public debts that further hurt Libya's battered economy.

However, efforts to resolve political divisions in Libya remain fragile with the fate of an interim unity government in doubt as negotiations among factions and leaders continue following last month's failed attempt to hold an election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022