Guj: Charas worth Rs 1.46 cr seized in Banaskantha; one held

A man from Himachal Pradesh was arrested for alleged possession of over 14 kg of charas, worth Rs 1.46 crore, in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team under the supervision of Palanpur special operations group (SOG) kept vigil at Amirgadh check post on Gujarat-Rajasthan border and intercepted a car coming from the neighbouring state, an official said.

The police recovered 14.64 kg of charas, worth Rs 1.46 crore, from the car and arrested the driver, Kirankumar Negi, a native of Kulla district of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the contraband has originated from Himachal Pradesh and was meant to be delivered to a drug dealer in Goa, he said.

The police also seized Negi's car, Rs 23,400 cash and five mobile phones from his possession, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

