Sudan council agrees with US delegation on amending democracy transition document

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:09 IST
Sudan's Sovereign Council has agreed with a U.S. delegation on amending the constitutional document governing Sudan's transition to democracy to bring it into line with new developments in the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Sovereign Council, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, also agreed on forming a national independent technocratic government and starting a comprehensive national dialogue to end the current political crisis.

