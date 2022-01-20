Sudan council agrees with US delegation on amending democracy transition document
20-01-2022
Sudan's Sovereign Council has agreed with a U.S. delegation on amending the constitutional document governing Sudan's transition to democracy to bring it into line with new developments in the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The Sovereign Council, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, also agreed on forming a national independent technocratic government and starting a comprehensive national dialogue to end the current political crisis.
