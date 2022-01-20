Undertrial commits suicide at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

A 35-year-old undertrial allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a toilet at Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, police said on Thursday. The death came to light around 4 am, when prison officials found the prisoner hanging with a bedsheet around his neck in a toilet, an official said.

The prisoner Mohammed Hanif Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh had kept water inside the toilet running to avoid suspicion, he said. Shaikh was an accused in a theft case registered at J J Marg police station, the official said, adding that the exact cause of suicide is yet to ascertained. Prima facie, it seems that Shaikh was frustrated about not getting bail, he said.

The body has been sent to state-run J J Hospital for post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered, the official said.

