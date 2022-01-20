Call centre fraud busted in Gurugram

A fake call centre was busted here that duped foreigners through misinformation about a virus in their computers, police said on Thursday. Three men who ran the call centre were arrested in the raid and four laptops and six mobile phones were recovered from their possession, they said. The raid was made on the information police received about a fake call centre being run from second floor of a building in U block of DLF phase-3, SHO Cyber Crime Police Station Bijender Kumar said. Following the tip off, Kumar with his team conducted the raid at the building and found the staff, male and female both, busy on their computers making calls in English.

“They did not possess any valid OSP licences issued by the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work,” Kumar said.

The team detained all who were present there and arrested Shubh Ram Yadav, a native of Alwar, Sumit Ahuja of Gurugram, and Devvrat Singh of Uttar Pradesh. The accused revealed that they would call Americans and tell them that an iPhone has been purchased from their PayPal account from Amazon site and then would ask them to shell out $200-$500 to remove virus from their system using remote access.

The accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of Information Technology Act, police said. “They duped US people and charged them through gift cards. We are investigating the matter and questioning the arrested accused,'' said Inspector Kumar.

