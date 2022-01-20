U.S. will work in lockstep with Ukraine if Russia invades -White House
The United States will work in lockstep with Ukraine if Russia invades, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
In an interview on Fox News Channel, Psaki said if Russia moves military troops into Ukraine, the United States will consider that an invasion and will respond.
