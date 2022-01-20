Left Menu

U.S. will work in lockstep with Ukraine if Russia invades -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:46 IST
The United States will work in lockstep with Ukraine if Russia invades, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Psaki said if Russia moves military troops into Ukraine, the United States will consider that an invasion and will respond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

