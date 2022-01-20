Left Menu

MP: Housing board employee caught taking bribe in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:25 IST
MP: Housing board employee caught taking bribe in Bhopal
An employee of the Housing Board was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 on Thursday to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for construction of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a Lokayukta official said. The accused employee Prahlad Shrivastava allegedly tried to injure himself with a knife when Lokayukta officials tried to nab him at his office, Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas said.

A policeman from the raiding team sustained an injury while trying to prevent the accused from harming himself, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one Gopal Singh Rathore, a trap was laid and Shrivastava was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at his office, the official said.

Shrivastava had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for issuing an NOC to construct a permanent house in place of a temporary one, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Shrivastava and further investigations in the matter are underway, he said.

A separate case was also registered against the accused official in TT Nagar police station for taking out a knife from a drawer and injuring himself, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

