Indian Navy's P8I aircraft participates in multinational exercise 'Sea Dragon-22'
The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability among participating nations by evolving common tactics in response to emerging traditional and non-traditional security challenges in maritime domain, the Indian Navys statement said.Aircraft from six navies -- the US, India, Japan, Canada, Australia and South Korea -- participated in Sea Dragon-22, it said.
The Indian Navy's long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I participated in the multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise 'Sea Dragon-22' that concluded at Guam, USA, on Wednesday, an official statement said. ''The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability among participating nations by evolving common tactics in response to emerging traditional and non-traditional security challenges in maritime domain,'' the Indian Navy's statement said.
Aircraft from six navies -- the US, India, Japan, Canada, Australia and South Korea -- participated in Sea Dragon-22, it said. ''These aircraft included P8A, P8I, P1, CP140 Aurora and P3C Orion maritime reconnaissance aircraft,'' the statement noted. The Indian Navy's aircrew also undertook professional interaction with other participants from friendly foreign countries, it said.
