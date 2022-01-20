Japan, France express strong support for Ukraine sovereignty
Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and France on Thursday expressed strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and they urged Russia to avoid heightening tensions, they said in a joint statement following a virtual meeting.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Moscow would pay dearly for any full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
