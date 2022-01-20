12-yr-old kills self in Haryana's Nuh

A 12-year-old boy allegedly shot himself dead at a village in Nuh on Thursday, police said.

They suspect that frequent quarrels between the parents must have led the boy to take such an extreme step. However, the reason is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Police said the weapon was unlicensed and they are investigating how the boy accessed it.

Pinangwan police station house officer Tarun Dahiya said his body was shifted to Mandi Khera Hospital for postmortem and investigation was on.

Police said the boy’s mother had shifted to her parents’ house and had taken the boy along. Elders from the village had travelled to her paternal house to convince her and save the marriage, they said.

