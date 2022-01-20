Left Menu

Choreographer Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law found dead in Mumbai flat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:20 IST
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

According to the official, Watkins, who was found hanging by his parents after they returned home, allegedly committed suicide.

The 42-year-old was facing some health issues which may have driven him to take the extreme step, he said, but added no suicide note was found from the spot.

As per initial probe, Watkins was alone in his flat at the time of the incident. His parents had gone out to buy medicines and when they returned they found him hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

They alerted the police and Watkins was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

On the basis of primary information, the Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found, he added.

